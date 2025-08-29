Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,575 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,001 shares of company stock valued at $996,958. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TEVA opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.