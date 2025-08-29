Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.95, but opened at $183.28. Futu shares last traded at $184.27, with a volume of 928,439 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 44.25% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Futu by 17,800.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Futu by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Futu by 4,876.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

