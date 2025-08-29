Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%.
Frontline Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.
Frontline Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 397.0%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FRO
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.