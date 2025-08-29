Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Frontline Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 397.0%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 17,093.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.