Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.1250.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,364,000 after buying an additional 77,795 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 532,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.