Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,274,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,140 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

