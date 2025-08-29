Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951,924 shares of company stock valued at $99,518,337. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7%

APH opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.