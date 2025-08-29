FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 180,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 3.1%

CHDN stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

