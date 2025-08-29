FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

