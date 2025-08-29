FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RRX opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.42.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RRX

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.