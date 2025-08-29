FORA Capital LLC Increases Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 375,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 309,968 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 139,317 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Bruker’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

