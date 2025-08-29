FORA Capital LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 236.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,696,000 after purchasing an additional 620,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,190,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after purchasing an additional 403,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Brown University now owns 4,348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 660,136 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

