Flowserve Corporation $FLS Holdings Decreased by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for approximately 3.1% of Expect Equity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Expect Equity LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,856,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,185,000 after buying an additional 248,273 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,741,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,897,000 after buying an additional 173,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,332,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $111,598,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,451,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

