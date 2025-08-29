Financial Comparison: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) versus Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Cineverse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.49 -$31.27 million ($0.35) -135.51 Cineverse $78.18 million 1.26 $3.60 million $0.08 64.75

Cineverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -2.99% -3.98% -1.30% Cineverse 3.89% 9.98% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlanta Braves and Cineverse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Cineverse has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Cineverse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Summary

Cineverse beats Atlanta Braves on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

