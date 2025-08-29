Financial Analysis: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 2 7 16 0 2.56 Talkspace 0 2 3 2 3.00

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $298.68, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.17%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.75 billion 16.21 $714.14 million $4.72 57.73 Talkspace $202.61 million 2.20 $1.15 million $0.02 133.00

This table compares Veeva Systems and Talkspace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Talkspace. Veeva Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 27.29% 14.19% 11.55% Talkspace 1.41% 2.48% 2.11%

Risk and Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Talkspace on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

