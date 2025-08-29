FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $375.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.76 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

