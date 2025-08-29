Expect Equity LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Expect Equity LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,746,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 417.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 55,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Shares of CON opened at $23.74 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

