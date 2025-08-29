Expect Equity LLC Buys 94,117 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Expect Equity LLC grew its position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,117 shares during the quarter. Mama’s Creations makes up approximately 2.1% of Expect Equity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Expect Equity LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAMA. Zacks Research cut Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 5.5%

MAMA stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.41%.The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mama’s Creations

(Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.