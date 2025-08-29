Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 73,206 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,206 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Docusign worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

