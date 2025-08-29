Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 129,455 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,455 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $7,436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,609 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

