Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,960 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,024,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,739,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.