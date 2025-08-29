Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,179,508,000 after buying an additional 514,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after buying an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after buying an additional 2,370,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,182,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,559,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,746,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,165,000 after buying an additional 1,019,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2%

DAL opened at $62.00 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

