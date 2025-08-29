Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

