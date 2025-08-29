Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 305.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after buying an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,780,000 after buying an additional 665,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after buying an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,737,000 after buying an additional 318,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

