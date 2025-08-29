Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $456.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

