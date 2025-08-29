ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0807 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 56.0% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.65. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

