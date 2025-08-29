ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0807 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 56.0% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.65. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
