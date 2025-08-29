Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Equinix by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $6,016,000. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $786.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $788.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $834.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

