Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.94 and last traded at $119.38, with a volume of 49254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.57.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $764.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,020,669.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $50,481.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,903.11. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,788 shares of company stock worth $4,193,965. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 15,008.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 165,847 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $11,152,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $5,974,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 238.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 68,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 151.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

