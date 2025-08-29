Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Director Purchases $20,272.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Ertel purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $20,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 199,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,562.86. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Vault Stock Up 16.8%

NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.92 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 279.38% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.18 million. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 794,253 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Energy Vault by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 945,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 806,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Energy Vault by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Vault by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Vault

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.