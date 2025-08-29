Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ECF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.15.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
