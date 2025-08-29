Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ECF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

