Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $257,000 Position in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial System during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Community Financial System by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBU. Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Community Financial System Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The firm had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,606.66. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

