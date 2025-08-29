Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $207.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

