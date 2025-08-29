Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,853 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,318. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE HPE opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.