Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $300,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $598.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

