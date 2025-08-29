Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ROYCE OTC MICRO $RMT

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ROYCE OTC MICRO in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ROYCE OTC MICRO by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 384,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO by 23.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 907,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 172,411 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO by 13.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 671,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 78,528 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ROYCE OTC MICRO Stock Performance
NYSE RMT opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. ROYCE OTC MICRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.
ROYCE OTC MICRO Cuts Dividend
ROYCE OTC MICRO Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
