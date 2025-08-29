Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $223,000 Investment in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 11.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHIN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

PHINIA Stock Down 0.4%

PHIN stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $59.60.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

