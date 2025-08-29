Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,958 MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:MSA opened at $172.97 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $187.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.