Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,218 Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 194.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $2,840,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.75 on Friday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

