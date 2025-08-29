EchoStar Corporation $SATS is Pennant Investors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Pennant Investors LP lessened its holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 371,086 shares during the quarter. EchoStar comprises about 13.7% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $52,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

EchoStar Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. EchoStar Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

