Earnest Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

