Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 435,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

