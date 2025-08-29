Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $79,881,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11,737.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 718,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

