Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

