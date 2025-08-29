Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $168.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.