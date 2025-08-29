Earnest Partners LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of ING Group, N.V. $ING

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ING Group by 135.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Down 0.5%

ING Group stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

