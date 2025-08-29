Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Critical Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Freight Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.84 $51.55 million $1.09 3.29 Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.25 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 33.92% 15.92% 6.68% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Freight Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.