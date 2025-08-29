Duncan Hawkesby Purchases 159,506 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Hawkesby purchased 159,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the purchase, the director owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duncan Hawkesby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Duncan Hawkesby purchased 67,269 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,549,877.76.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Duncan Hawkesby purchased 4,317 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.72.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

