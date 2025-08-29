Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Wix.com worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,503.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 345,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Wix.com by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $4,443,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $114.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

