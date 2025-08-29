Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $55,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 422,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 386,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5,795.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 438,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 430,985 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 119,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.2%

FTI stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

