Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $97.24 Million Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Knife River comprises approximately 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $97,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Knife River by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Knife River by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Knife River by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Knife River by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

