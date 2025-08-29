Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $81.25 Million Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,554 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $81,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,797 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,386.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 248,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,572 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 96,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.32.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

